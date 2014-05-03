May 3 Brighton & Hove Albion pinched the final place in the English Championship (second tier) playoffs on Saturday after Leo Ulloa's 90th minute winner gave them a 2-1 victory at Nottingham Forest.

Oscar Garcia's side came from behind to beat Forest as Brighton finished sixth on 72 points, a point ahead of Reading who drew 2-2 at home against promoted Burnley.

Brighton, who have never played in the Premier League, will play third-placed Derby County over two legs in the playoff semi-final, while Queens Park Rangers face Wigan Athletic in the other semi. The final will be held at Wembley Stadium on May 24.

Champions Leicester City, who finished the season on 102 points, condemned Doncaster Rovers to relegation with a 1-0 victory, although Birmingham City needed to stage a late two-goal comeback to draw 2-2 at Bolton Wanderers and stay up on goal difference.

Birmingham appeared to be heading for the third tier until Nikola Zigic, on 78 minutes, and then a stoppage-time header from Paul Caddis saved the Blues. (Reporting by Michael Hann; editing by Justin Palmer)