Leeds United manager Garry Monk has resigned only days after Andrea Radrizzani's takeover of the Championship soccer club, eschewing the Italian businessman's offer of an extended contract to keep him at Elland Road.

Radrizzani told reporters on Wednesday that the club was willing to exercise the option to extend Monk's contract by 12 months and immediately begin negotiations for a new long-term deal.

"We are shocked and disappointed by Garry's decision but his resignation has been reluctantly accepted by Chairman Andrea Radrizzani," the club said in a statement.

"Mr Radrizzani has met with Garry twice ... and during the second meeting yesterday it became clear that Garry was considering life beyond Leeds United as at no time did Garry wish to discuss terms for a longer contract."

The former Swansea City boss joined the Leeds at the start of the season and guided them to seventh in the Championship, the second tier of English soccer.

Leeds won 22 league games, the club's most in a single campaign since the 2009-10 season.

