Motor racing: Greed almost cost, says Hamilton
BAKU Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton admitted on Saturday that greed almost cost him dearly before he clinched a landmark pole during qualifying for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Leeds United's new manager Thomas Christiansen hopes to take the club to the Premier League in his first season at Elland Road and believes his ideas can help Leeds' regain top flight status for the first time since 2004.
"Last year we finished seventh. At least the promotion should be there and of course we hope to do better," the former Spain international, who replaced Garry Monk last week, said at a news conference on Monday.
"I'm very excited and believe we can do good things here. This is why I'm here and Leeds also believe in my abilities and we all want the same," the 44-year-old told media, referring to his meeting last week with owner Andrea Radrizzani and director of football Victor Orta.
Leeds, who finished seventh in the second-tier Championship, are one of the fallen giants of the English game, and have won the title three times.
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Ireland)
HALLE, Germany Top seed Roger Federer will challenge for a ninth Halle Open title against Alexander Zverev after reaching the Wimbledon warm-up event final with a 6-4 7-6(5) win over rising Russian talent Karen Khachanov on Saturday.