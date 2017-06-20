Leeds United's new manager Thomas Christiansen hopes to take the club to the Premier League in his first season at Elland Road and believes his ideas can help Leeds' regain top flight status for the first time since 2004.

"Last year we finished seventh. At least the promotion should be there and of course we hope to do better," the former Spain international, who replaced Garry Monk last week, said at a news conference on Monday.

"I'm very excited and believe we can do good things here. This is why I'm here and Leeds also believe in my abilities and we all want the same," the 44-year-old told media, referring to his meeting last week with owner Andrea Radrizzani and director of football Victor Orta.

Leeds, who finished seventh in the second-tier Championship, are one of the fallen giants of the English game, and have won the title three times.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Ireland)