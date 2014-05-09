May 9 Queens Park Rangers are in pole position to reach the English Championship (second tier) playoff showdown at Wembley after drawing 0-0 at Wigan Athletic in Friday's semi-final first leg.

Goal chances were at a premium in an encounter between two teams that were relegated from the Premier League last season, although Wigan did win the FA Cup.

Harry Redknapp's Rangers will now fancy their chances of knocking out Wigan when Uwe Rosler's side travel to London for the second leg at Loftus Road on Monday.

On Thursday, Derby County came from behind to win 2-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion in the other semi-final tie.

The final will be staged at Wembley on May 24 with a place in the lucrative Premier League beckoning for the winners. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Ken Ferris)