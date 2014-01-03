LONDON Jan 3 Businessman Roland Duchatelet, one of the richest men in Belgium, became the new owner of Championship club Charlton Athletic on Friday.

The 67-year-old's company, Staprix NV, will acquire 100 percent of the shares of outgoing owner Tony Jimenez who confirmed the takeover in a media statement.

"We are pleased to confirm that Roland Duchatelet is the new owner of the club.

"The sale was formally completed today .. nearly three years to the day since we took control of CAFC (Charlton Athletic Football Club). The time has come for us to step aside."

Charlton, based in south-east London, have had two spells in the Premier League, the last which ended in 2007. They are currently 19th in the 24-team second tier, three places and three points above the relegation zone.

Duchatelet is involved in politics in Belgium and is also the owner of Standard Liege. No sale figure was released to the media. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Pritha Sarkar)