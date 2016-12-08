Chelsea's Marcos Alonso will not fuss over the nature of victory as long the team keep winning, the 25-year-old midfielder has said.

The London club have not lost in the league since the 3-0 loss to Arsenal in September, scoring 22 goals and winning eight games on the trot in the period to top the table.

The two goals they have conceded in over two months came in their last two games, during which the table-toppers came from a goal down to beat Tottenham Hostpur 2-1 on Nov. 26 and Manchester City 3-1 last weekend.

"Winning 5-0 (against Everton on Nov. 5) makes it a bit easier... but, when you come from behind, I think it's also a very good feeling," Alonso told the club website (www.chelseafc.com).

"It's satisfying when you play a hard game like that. I remember how I celebrated with Gaz (Garry) Cahill at the end of the Tottenham game. It was great to come back like we did that day.

"I think both types of win are very satisfying. But it was also great to get the results like we did against Everton and Man U (4-0 Oct. 3) on, so I get satisfaction from both."

Chelsea have 34 points and are followed by Arsenal on 31 and Liverpool and Manchester City, who have 30 each. The Spaniard acknowledged the bottleneck and said Antonio Conte's men must maintain the momentum.

"In the Premier League there, are so many teams fighting for the title and it will be very tough. We just have to think game-by-game. Winning game after game gives you confidence but you have to keep working," the Spanish import from Fiorentina said.

Chelsea host seventh-placed West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

