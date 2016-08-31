Chelsea have signed left back Marcos Alonso from Italian top-flight club Fiorentina on a five-year contract, the Premier League side announced on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Spaniard is no stranger to English football, having played for Bolton Wanderers from July 2010 to July 2013. He also spent five months on loan at Sunderland in 2014.

No financial details of the deal were disclosed, but British media reported that the fee for Alonso was in the region of 23 million pounds ($30.20 million).

"I'm very happy. It's a step up in my career and I think this is the perfect place for me to continue developing. It's time for me to win some titles," the Real Madrid academy graduate told Chelsea's website. (bit.ly/2bVF2PF)

"It was an easy decision for me to make when I heard the club were interested in signing me.

"My family and close friends know Chelsea is the club I have dreamed about playing for so I'm really excited about the challenge and I'm looking forward to working with my new team mates."

($1 = 0.7617 pounds)

