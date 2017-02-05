Britain Football Soccer - Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League - Stamford Bridge - 4/2/17 Arsenal's Olivier Giroud looks dejected at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic

LONDON Antonio Conte tightened his grip on the Premier League trophy on Saturday after leading Chelsea to a 3-1 victory over Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

Goals from Marcos Alonso, Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas secured Chelsea’s place at the top of the table, nine points clear of second-placed Tottenham.

Here is what fan websites of both clubs said after the match:

Chelsea: The Shed End (www.theshedend.com)

“What a great win. Surely the Premier League title is on the way to Stamford Bridge now.

“After Eden Hazard’s display today, I don’t want to hear anyone moan about him again. He will just score another one of those masterpiece goals to make the doubters eat humble pie. He most certainly deserved his Man of the Match award.

“That said, we should really have put five past Arsenal today given the amount of chances we had. We could have completely demolished them. If you had offered me four out of six points before these two games, I'd have snapped your arm off.

“The penalty midweek still stings a bit but with Arsenal and Spurs letting us off the hook, all in all, it has been a terrific week for our club.

“Diego Costa worked relentlessly but it just didn’t click for him today. He’s been fantastic all season but he clearly had an off day. Keeper Thibaut Courtois was world class too and probably deserved a clean sheet.

“Arsenal had the possession to be fair but we were the more dangerous team from start to finish. The only thing Arsenal can take out of that game is the fact they didn't get another 6-0 thrashing. The scoreline flatters Arsene Wenger’s team to be honest.

“That was possibly the performance of the season so far. Can anyone catch us now?”

Arsenal: Arsenal Mania (www.arsenal-mania.com)

“The season is over. That’s no league title for 13 years now. We have to get rid of Arsene Wenger –- it’s the only way we can actually move forward. I think that old dinosaur is holding us back.

“We were outnumbered in the middle of the park and didn't really offer much of a threat inside the wing-back areas of the field. That’s strange because for me this was an area that could easily have been exploited.

“Our squad is pretty average bar about four players and lots of Arsenal fans will agree with that. Chelsea are strong in all positions and they've got the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Willian on the bench. That says it all.

“It feels like we go through the five stages of grief with this club every season. It goes without saying which stage most of us are at now.

“We might as well write this year off. Bayern Munich will ruin us and anything else –- the FA Cup for example –- just won't do for the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil. I think we’re heading for another exodus. Losing Cesc Fabregas and Robin Van Persie hurt a lot and so will losing these two in the summer.”

