Diego Costa says he won't go to China, only to Atletico
LONDON Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
Facts and figures ahead of Saturday's Premier League match between London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.
Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)
Arsenal 3-0 Chelsea (Premier League, September, 2016)
Arsenal 0-1 Chelsea (Premier League, January, 2016)
Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal (Premier League, September, 2015)
Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea (Community Shield, August, 2015)
Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea (Premier League, April, 2015)
Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal (Premier League, October, 2014)
Chelsea 6-0 Arsenal (Premier League, March, 2014)
Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea (Premier League, December, 2013)
Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea (League Cup, October, 2013)
Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League, January, 2013)
Premier League form guide (Last five matches)
Chelsea - W L W W D
Arsenal - W D W W L
Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):
19/20 Chelsea to win
16/5 Arsenal to win
5/2 Match ends in a draw
Correct Score:
Chelsea Win: 7/1 1-0, 10/1 2-0, 15/2 2-1
Arsenal Win: 10/1 1-0, 18/1 2-0, 11/1 2-1
First Goal:
Chelsea - 7/2 Diego Costa, 6/1 Eden Hazard, 6/1 Pedro, 13/1 Willian, 10/1 Cesc Fabregas, 25/1 David Luiz.
Arsenal – 6/1 Alexis Sanchez, 6/1 Olivier Giroud, 15/2 Danny Wellbeck, 9/1 Lucas Perez, 9/1 Theo Walcott, 10/1 Mesut Ozil.
