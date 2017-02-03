Diego Costa says he won't go to China, only to Atletico
LONDON Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
LONDON Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey will be out for three weeks with a calf strain that has already sidelined him for Saturday's big game at Premier League leaders Chelsea, manager Arsene Wenger said on Friday.
"He is expected to be out for 21 days. We are a bit short at the moment but we have young players who can do well, the Frenchman told reporters.
The Wales international picked up the injury in third-placed Arsenal's surprise 2-1 home defeat by Watford on Tuesday.
Arsenal have a Champions League last-16 clash at Bayern Munich on Feb. 15.
The Gunners need a victory at Stamford Bridge in Saturday's lunchtime kickoff to reel in Chelsea, who will take a 12-point lead if they win.
Wenger said striker Olivier Giroud, who picked up an ankle knock on Tuesday, should be available.
MONACO Sauber's German driver Pascal Wehrlein, who missed the first two races of the Formula One season due to a back injury, will have another scan next week after crashing in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.