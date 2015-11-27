Nov 27 Premier League champions Chelsea are getting their confidence back after winning back-to-back games for only the second time this campaign, says defender Cesar Azpilicueta.

The Blues downed Norwich City 1-0 on Sunday in the Premier League and then produced a dominant 4-0 victory over Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Chelsea, who sit 15th in the table after a dismal start to the season, will be looking to win back-to-back league games for the first time this campaign when they play on Sunday against Tottenham Hotspur, who are unbeaten in 12 league matches.

"It's a start. Obviously we want to carry on, we are in a position where we've come from two wins in a row, two games in which we've played really well and players are getting confidence back," Azpilicueta told the club's website (www.chelseafc.com).

"We'll take it step by step. Now we have a tough game against Tottenham away on Sunday and we want to keep going.

"We were playing well in the last few games but we didn't get the results we deserved. Obviously for confidence it's hard but you have to face the reality, keep working, keep trying and I think now the results are coming for us." (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)