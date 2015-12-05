LONDON Dec 5 Chelsea's season reached a new low on Saturday when the reigning Premier League champions lost 1-0 at home to Bournemouth.

Jose Mourinho's side produced another disjointed display and were stunned in the 82nd minute when Glenn Murray headed home after a goalmouth scramble.

Chelsea's eighth defeat in 15 Premier League matches since the start of the season left them in 14th place, only three points above the relegation zone.

Bournemouth moved out of the bottom three. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)