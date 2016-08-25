Aug 25 Manager Sean Dyche has said Burnley do not have the financial might to compete with other clubs in the Premier League but insisted his squad's fighting spirit will flourish throughout the campaign.

Burnley completed the club-record signing of Belgian midfielder Steven Defour from Anderlecht last week for a deal reported to be in the region of 7.35 million pounds ($9.69 million), but have made no further major additions to the squad.

"I've never been in a position to cherry-pick players. We therefore have to be very open-minded," Dyche told reporters on Thursday.

"It's obvious we're not leading the market with finance, depth of squad, but what will become apparent, and it already has, is we are willing for the challenge and we'll give every inch of ourselves to achieve what we want."

Burnley, who secured their first win on the club's return to top flight by beating Liverpool on Saturday, were knocked out of the English Cup losing 1-0 to north-west neighbours Accrington Stanley, who are in League Two (fourth tier).

"It doesn't change the mood, we know the main target this year. It doesn't mean we're diminishing the thought of a cup but the main goal is what we're trying to achieve in the Premier League, we know that," Dyche added.

Burnley, who have three points from their opening two games, face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

