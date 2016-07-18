Jun 22, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Colombia midfielder Juan Cuadrado (11) kicks the ball during the first half against Chile in the semifinals of the 2016 Copa America Centenario soccer tournament at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports/Files

New Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed winger Juan Cuadrado will return to the club after a season-long loan at Italian champions Juventus.

The Colombian, who joined Juve from the Premier League side in August, scored four goals in 28 league matches last season to help the club to a Serie A and Coppa Italia double.

The 28-year-old had made little impact in 15 Chelsea appearances since moving to Stamford Bridge from Fiorentina for an estimated 23.3 million pound ($30.80 million).

"Juan Cuadrado is a Chelsea player. He will come back very soon. He's in our squad, I'm very happy to have him and train him," Conte, who coached Juve to three successive Serie A titles from 2012 to 2014, told the club's website (www.chelseafc.com).

"I wanted him when I was a coach at Juventus and he will come back very soon and train and play with us. Now, he's a Chelsea player and he'll stay with us. If something changes you'll know."

Cuadrado made six appearances for Colombia at the Centenary Copa America last month in the United States to lead his country to a third-place finish.

($1 = 0.7564 pounds)

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)