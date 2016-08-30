Chelsea have made a promising start to a new Premier League season but manager Antonio Conte wants the players to remember the difficulties of last season and learn from that experience.

Chelsea went on to finish a lowly 10th last season after their title defence went up in smoke but they have won all three league games so far this term to be level on points with leaders Manchester City, behind only on goal difference.

"It's important to keep the last season in our mind. When there is a difficult situation it is important to look behind to find new strength to go forward," Conte told the club's website (www.chelseafc.com).

"We have started the season in the right way. I think we must go step by step, to face every game with the right intensity, the right concentration and the right focus."

Chelsea travel to the Liberty Stadium to face Swansea City on Sept. 11.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)