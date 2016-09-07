Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is not keen on deploying new signing David Luiz in a central midfield role, preferring to utilise the Brazilian in his side's back line.

Luiz, 29, left Chelsea for Paris St Germain in 2014, but re-signed with the London club on transfer deadline day after a trophy-filled spell with the French champions.

"I think David Luiz is a centre back, he's played a lot of games in that position," the Italian told Chelsea TV.

"I know sometimes he's played as a central midfielder but in my mind the idea is to utilise him in the right position which, for me, is centre back."

Conte added that previous experience in England's top flight would prove vital for Luiz and left back Marcos Alonso, who joined Chelsea from Fiorentina.

"He (Alonso) played in England and has good experience of this league. The same for David Luiz. He's played with Chelsea previously and he will bring a good personality," Conte said.

"We need to put them into our idea of football. Now we must work on our defensive situation and with the defensive line. We need to improve our physical and tactical condition."

Chelsea, who won their opening three Premier League games, travel to the Liberty Stadium to face Swansea City on Sunday.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)