Nov 18 Chelsea's Antonio Conte was named Premier League manager of the month on Friday after leading the club to four consecutive wins in October.

Conte saw his side pick up just one point in September, but after a tactical switch to the former Italy manager's preferred 3-4-3 formation, the club scored 11 goals and kept four clean sheets in October.

"It's a great honour and I will share this with my players and the club," Conte told the Premier League's website (www.premierleague.com).

"It is the first time I work in another country with a different culture, and when you want to bring your own philosophy it is not easy, but now I am glad for this choice."

Chelsea's upturn in form has helped them climb to second in the table, a point behind leaders Liverpool after 11 games.

Chelsea travel to face 15th-placed Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Sunday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)