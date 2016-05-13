LONDON Spain striker Diego Costa could miss next month's European Championship finals due to his latest hamstring injury, Chelsea's interim manager Guus Hiddink said on Friday.

The Brazilian-born forward missed Wednesday's 1-1 Premier League draw at Liverpool and will not be back for Sunday's final game of the season at home to champions Leicester City.

"He needs a good rest and with training he might be fit for the Euros but I’m not sure," Hiddink told a news conference.

Spain coach Vicente del Bosque will name his initial 23-man squad on Tuesday, with the option to make changes by May 31.

The European champions have been drawn in Group D with Croatia, the Czech Republic and Turkey at the Euro 2016 finals, which run from June 10-July 10 in France.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Ken Ferris)