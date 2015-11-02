LONDON Nov 2 Chelsea striker Diego Costa has avoided disciplinary action after appearing to kick out at Liverpool's Martin Skrtel in Saturday's 3-1 defeat, according to English Football Association sources.

Referee Mark Clattenburg is understood to have seen the incident and opted against issuing a caution, meaning there can be no retrospective sanction by the authorities.

The two players had fallen to the ground after a challenge by Spanish international Costa.

"I think it is a clear red card," former World Cup final referee Howard Webb said on television at the time.

"He commits a foul on Martin Skrtel, then there is a little kick. The second action is a clear act of violent conduct. Diego Costa is a lucky boy on that occasion." (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by John O'Brien)