May 4 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has dismissed speculation that he could move to Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain at the end of the season and insisted he is happy at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea, who are currently ninth in the Premier League table, have endured a turbulent season and will miss out on Champions League football next season, sparking speculation that a number of players could leave the club.

Courtois, however, has underlined his commitment to Chelsea's cause, and announced his intention to stay put.

"I have never had any contact with PSG," the 23-year-old told Le Parisien.

"I like playing in England. Paris is a very good club but I am happy at Chelsea.

"I have a contract for three years, so I will say 100 percent (I will stay). Rumours affect any club where things are going badly. People think the top players want to leave because they are not in the Champions League." (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)