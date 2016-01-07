Jan 7 Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba has said he is discussing his future with Major League Soccer team Montreal Impact but that retirement talk was premature.

French media reported on Wednesday that the 37-year-old Ivorian was to quit playing and join the coaching staff of Premier League champions Chelsea under interim manager Guus Hiddink.

"Lovely to receive these messages but I have not yet announced my retirement and am still in discussion with @impactmontreal about my future," Drogba, who has a contract with Montreal Impact through to December, posted on Twitter.

British media reported last month that Chelsea's billionaire owner Roman Abramovich was keen to offer Drogba a position on the team's coaching staff.

Hiddink was appointed last month after Chelsea dismissed Jose Mourinho following a dismal start to their title defence.

The Blues are 14th in the Premier League after 20 games, 13 points off the Champions League qualification spots.

Drogba joined Montreal in July after two stints with Chelsea where he scored 164 goals in all competitions over nine seasons. The Canadian club have previously stated their wish for the striker to see out his contract.

Drogba also had spells in between at China's Shanghai Shenhua and in Turkey with Galatasaray. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)