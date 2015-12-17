LONDON Dec 17 Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho was sacked to "protect the interests of the club" and owner Roman Abramovich had to act because of a "palpable discord between manager and players", technical director Michael Emenalo said.

Mourinho was dismissed by the Premier League champions on Thursday after a poor run of the results left the club a point above the relegation zone.

"Whilst there is huge sentiment for the individual who has done so much for the club, the fact of the matter remains that Chelsea Football Club is in trouble," Emenalo told Chelsea TV.

"The results are not good, there obviously seemed to be a palpable discord between manager and players and we feel it was time to act." (Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Toby Davis)