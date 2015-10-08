Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has joined captain John Terry in backing manager Jose Mourinho after the Blues' abysmal start to their Premier League title defence.

Currently in his second stint with the club, Mourinho has come under intense scrutiny this campaign as Chelsea head into the international break with eight points from the same number of games that leave them fifth from bottom in the table.

The Blues lost just three games in the league last season as they went on to win the title with a comfortable eight-point gap.

They have already lost four times in the current campaign but the former Real Madrid manager, who described the start to the season as "worst period in my career", continues to have the full backing of the club.

After Terry said "if anyone is going to get us out of this hole it is going to be Jose Mourinho" Fabregas also voiced his support for the 52-year-old Portuguese.

"He is the best coach in the history of the club and the best we can have," Fabregas, who could win his 100th cap when Spain play Luxembourg on Friday and Ukraine on Monday, told Radio Marca.

"Personally, he (Mourinho) helped me in a very complicated moment of my career and he gives me confidence.

"I will do whatever he asks. In face-to-face situations he helps me a lot and I respect him for that. We (Chelsea) are not well, but we will do better.

"We have the best coach for the club. People have not forgotten that five months ago we won the Premier League and a cup, but we have to change the situation fast and soon," the former Arsenal captain added.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)