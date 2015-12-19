LONDON Dec 18 Dutchman Guus Hiddink was named as Premier League champions Chelsea's interim manager for a second time on Saturday following the sacking of Jose Mourinho, the club said in a statement.

Hiddink, 69, had a caretaker spell in charge at Stamford Bridge in 2009 following the sacking of Brazilian Luiz Felipe Scolari and Chelsea won the FA Cup under his care. He will take charge until the end of the season. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)