LONDON Diego Costa is available for selection for Premier League leaders Chelsea's home match against Hull City after recovering from a back injury, manager Antonio Conte said on Friday.

The Spain striker's future at Stamford Bridge has been subject to intense speculation after he missed last weekend's 3-0 win at champions Leicester City.

Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian are reported to have wanted to sign Costa while the club's top scorer this season was also said to have had a row with a member of the coaching staff.

"I think the player wants to stay in Chelsea," Conte told a news conference on Friday.

"He is happy to play with us and this idea is far in his mind. This is the most important thing for us.

"I don't see any problem. I've heard a lot of speculation about Diego but the most important thing is he trained with us this week and hasn't a pain in his back and he is available to come back in the squad.

"Diego is a very important player for us. When he stays in good form he always plays with me."

Costa is level on 14 goals with Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez at the top of the Premier League scoring charts this season.

However, Conte was guarded on whether Costa would start against struggling Hull at Stamford Bridge in what would be his 100th appearance since joining from Atletico Madrid.

"We will see on Sunday I don't want to give a clue to our opponent," Conte said. "I hope to celebrate his 100 games with a win."

Chelsea have a healthy seven-point lead over Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in the table and an inviting home match against Hull should allow them to keep the pressure on the clubs trying to chase them down.

Conte warned that Hull, who have shown signs of life under new manager Marco Silva and beat Bournemouth last weekend to move up to 18th place, should not be taken lightly.

"If you think this type of game is easy you make a great mistake, and you can pay for it at the end of the season," Conte said.

"Hull are a good team. They have changed the coach and usually you have a great reaction from the players."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)