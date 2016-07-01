Hawks' All-Star Millsap opts out of contract - reports
(The Sports Xchange) - Atlanta Hawks All-Star forward Paul Millsap has opted out of his contract for next season to become a free agent this summer, according to multiple reports Monday.
Chelsea have opted against renewing contracts for strikers Radamel Falcao and Alexandre Pato, and goalkeeper Marco Amelia, the Premier League club said on its website (www.chelseafc.com) on Friday.
Colombia's Falcao, who signed on a season-long loan from Monaco last July, netted just once in 12 appearances last season and was sidelined through much of the campaign with a thigh injury.
Brazilian forward Pato joined on loan in January from Corinthians until the end of last season and will leave the club after scoring once in two games.
Italian 34-year-old Amelia, who has never featured for the first team, ends his stay at the club after joining in October 2015 on a free transfer.
All three contracts expired on June 30.
(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)
(The Sports Xchange) - Atlanta Hawks All-Star forward Paul Millsap has opted out of his contract for next season to become a free agent this summer, according to multiple reports Monday.
WOKING, England All Formula One teams could eventually have their own virtual counterpart, while gaming can become the new grassroots of the sport, McLaren executive director Zak Brown said on Monday.