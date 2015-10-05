Oct 5 Premier League champions Chelsea have given their full backing to under-fire manager Jose Mourinho following the team's torrid start to the season.

After Saturday's surprise 3-1 home defeat by Southampton, the Portuguese said the Londoners would have to sack him because he would not be quitting.

"The club wants to make it clear that Jose continues to have our full support," read a brief statement on their official website (www.chelseafc.com) on Monday.

"As Jose has said himself, results have not been good enough and the team's performances must improve. However, we believe that we have the right manager to turn this season around and that he has the squad with which to do it."

Chelsea have already lost six games in all competitions this term and have plunged to fifth from bottom in the league, 10 points behind table-topping Manchester City, after eight matches. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tony Jimenez)