Leicester City's Premier League winners were given a guard of honour by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and then ended their glory season with a late equaliser from Danny Drinkwater in a 1-1 draw with the outgoing champions on Sunday.

The home team, their fans and Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich applauded Leicester on to the field and there was a particularly fond reception for their former manager Claudio Ranieri, who was given a special presentation before the game.

"It was a warm welcome for me, it was fantastic at the beginning and the end," Ranieri said.

"I enjoyed the match too, both the teams wanted to win the game," the Italian added.

"A draw is OK because we have only lost three times this season and that is an amazing achievement."

Chelsea had looked the superior side and Cesc Fabregas seemed set to spoil Leicester's final party when he scored from the penalty spot in the 66th minute.

Yet with nine minutes left, England midfielder Drinkwater hammered a 30-year shot that left Leicester's fans able to celebrate winning the league by 10 points, as they chanted: "That's why we're champions."

