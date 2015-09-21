Sept 21 Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic backed team mate Eden Hazard to rediscover his scoring touch after the Belgian international netted his first goal of the Premier League season in their 2-0 win over London rivals Arsenal on Saturday.

Hazard scored in the stoppage time when his shot took a huge deflection off Arsenal's Calum Chambers before it ended up in the back of the net.

The Belgium was adjudged Premier League's Player of the Year last season after he scored 14 goals and provided 10 assists as Chelsea clinched their fifth league title.

Hazard has been criticised for failing to replicate that form this season but Matic backed him to find the back of the net more frequently.

"It's a big goal for Eden. He needs to score goals for his confidence and to be on his top level. He is very important for our team," Serbian Matic told London Evening Standard.

"I am very happy he scored his first goal and I hope it gives him more self-belief.

"He needs to know that he is the best player in the Premier League and use his qualities. When he scored it was an important moment in the season for him," Matic added. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)