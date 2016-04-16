April 16 Chelsea 0 Man City 3 Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick as Manchester City capped an excellent week by beating 10-man Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge to move ahead of Arsenal and into third place in the Premier League.

City, who beat Paris St Germain to reach the Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday, deservedly took the lead in the 32nd minute when Aguero got on the end of a slick move prompted by Kevin De Bruyne.

The former Chelsea midfielder was equally influential after the break, starting the attack which led to Aguero's second in the 54th minute.

Aguero then rounded off the comfortable win from the penalty spot after Thibaut Courtois brought down Fernandinho, a challenge for which the Belgian keeper was dismissed in the 78th minute.

The Argentine's hat-trick took his tally to 21 league goals for the season. (Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Alan Baldwin)