LONDON Spain midfielder Juan Mata returns to Stamford Bridge on Sunday and is one of five players to have represented Chelsea and Manchester United in the Premier League era:

Juan Mata

Mata spent two and a half seasons at Chelsea, winning the FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League before becoming United's record signing at that time at a cost of 37.1 million pounds ($45.38 million).

He was sold by Jose Mourinho who then became his manager again when the Portuguese joined United this season.

Mark Hughes

Hughes was a United hero who "performed with distinction" in two spells at Old Trafford, according to the club website (www.manutd.com).

In the first, from 1980-86, he scored almost 50 goals in 121 games but won only the FA Cup before moving to Barcelona and then Bayern Munich.

Returning to United in 1988, Hughes became an instrumental part of manager Alex Ferguson's first successes. He scored twice in the drawn 1990 FA Cup final against Crystal Palace before helping United win the replay, and two more goals in the European Cup Winners' Cup final the following year.

After winning the Premier League in 1993 and 1994, Hughes switched to Chelsea in July 1995 where he formed a potent partnership with Gianfranco Zola, again winning the FA Cup and Cup Winners' Cup in successive seasons.

Juan Sebastian Veron

The Argentina midfielder never quite lived up to his reputation after joining United from Lazio in 2001 for almost 30 million pounds ($36.69 million).

After two moderate seasons he moved to Chelsea for around half that fee but was hampered by injury and poor form.

The Times newspaper once listed the two transfers as being among the 50 worst in Premier League history.

Mark Bosnich

Australia goalkeeper Bosnich had two spells with United, the first as a 17-year-old. He played only three games before going back to his home country but returned eight years later via Aston Villa for a longer run in the team.

In the 1999-2000 season he won a Premier League winners' medal but later lost his place to new signing Fabien Barthez and in January 2001 joined Chelsea.

His move to Stamford Bridge ended badly with a failed drugs test the following year, after which the club sacked him.

Paul Parker

England defender Parker was another player who did better at Old Trafford than Stamford Bridge.

Long spells with Fulham and Queens Park Rangers in his native London earned him a move to United in 1991, a year after playing for England in the World Cup semi-finals.

He won two league titles, the FA Cup and League Cup but was eventually replaced at United by an emerging Gary Neville.

Parker helped out Chelsea during an injury crisis in 1997 before dropping into minor league football.

