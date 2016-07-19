Football Soccer - Rapid Vienna v Chelsea - Pre Season Friendly - Allianz Stadion, Vienna, Austria - 16/7/16Chelsea manager Antonio Conte reacts as Victor Moses walks off after being substituted Action Images via Reuters / Heinz-Peter BaderLivepic

Chelsea midfielder Victor Moses says he hopes to prove his worth to new manager Antonio Conte and break into the first team after so far failing to create an impression at the club.

The Nigeria international, who featured in his country's victorious 2013 Africa Cup of Nations campaign, is back at Stamford Bridge after spending the last two seasons on loan at Stoke City and then West Ham United.

The 25-year-old, who has only made 12 Premier League starts for Chelsea since joining in 2012, scored once in 21 league appearances for West Ham last season in an injury-hit campaign.

"It's a very big season for me, there is a new manager here. I have to show my talent and make sure I work hard to get into his thoughts," Moses told British media.

"...We are still getting used to the way he wants us to play, but it's going to be good."

Chelsea begin their 2016-17 league campaign against West Ham on Aug. 15.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)