Chelsea midfielder Victor Moses is grateful to be given the chance to prove his worth by manager Antonio Conte after being loaned out by the Premier League club in the last three seasons.

The Nigeria international, who went to Stoke City, West Ham United and Liverpool, has played in all three of Chelsea's games this season, scoring in the League Cup second-round win over third-tier Bristol Rovers.

"Every pre-season I feel I've done well and it's just about being given a chance," Moses told British media.

"That was the thing that was missing. I've got that with this manager now and he knows what I've got and I just want to pay him back by working hard for the team. I want to do the right thing and also to enjoy myself on the pitch."

After Tuesday's win at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea travel to the King Power Stadium to face champions Leicester City in the third round.

Chelsea, who have six points from the first two league games, host Burnley on Saturday.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)