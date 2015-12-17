LONDON Dec 17 Jose Mourinho was sacked as manager of Premier League champions Chelsea on Thursday, according to BBC sources, following a dreadful run of results.

Chelsea have lost nine of their opening 16 matches, picking up only 15 points.

The Portuguese returned for a second stint at Stamford Bridge in 2013 and last season led them to the English title and the League Cup.

There was no immediate confirmation from the club.