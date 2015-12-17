LONDON Dec 17 Chelsea's season has been a tale of woe from the opening game, leading to Jose Mourinho's sacking on Thursday.

Here is the timeline of the season:

Aug 2: After failing to win any of their pre-season games, Premier League champions Chelsea lost 1-0 to FA Cup winners Arsenal in the Community Shield, the season's curtain-raiser.

- -

Aug 8: In the opening game of the Premier League season Chelsea look sluggish and are fortunate to escape with a 2-2 home draw with Swansea City

- -

Aug 14: Mourinho announces that first team doctor Eva Carneiro and physio Jon Fearn will not be on the bench after describing them as naive after an incident against Swansea.

- -

Aug 16: Man City fans sing "You're getting sacked in the morning" as their team thrash visitors Chelsea 3-0

- -

Aug 23: Chelsea get their first league win of the season, 3-2 at West Bromwich Albion.

- -

Aug 29: Chelsea are beaten 2-1 at home by Crystal Palace

- -

Sept 12: Chelsea slump to a 3-1 loss at Everton

- -

Sept 19: Mourinho's side seem to be back on course with a 2-0 home win against Arsenal

- -

Oct 3: Southampton fans taunt Mourinho with "You're Not Special Any More" as the south-coast side outplay the champions in a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge. He says his team "collapsed".

- -

Oct 5: With Chelsea fifth from bottom, they issue a statement saying Mourinho "has the full support of the club"

On the same day Mourinho is charged by the FA for comments made about match officials in the defeat by Southampton.

- -

Oct 14: Mourinho gets a suspended two-match ban and is fined 50,000 pounds ($74,405.00) for his Southampton comments

- -

Oct 24: Another loss, this time 2-1 at West Ham United and Mourinho is again in trouble after being sent to the stands for his behaviour towards match officials at halftime.

- -

Oct 27: League Cup holders Chelsea are knocked out of the competition with a 5-4 defeat in a penalty shootout at Stoke City in the fourth round

- -

Oct 31: Liverpool, under new manager Juergen Klopp, come from behind to win 3-1 at Chelsea.

- -

Nov 2: Mourinho is named a respondent in a legal action brought by former club doctor Carneiro. Mourinho is also handed a one-match stadium ban for his behaviour at West Ham.

- -

Nov 3: Mourinho denies there is a "player revolt" at the club.

- -

Nov 7: Stoke City beat visiting Chelsea 1-0.

- -

Dec 5: Promoted Bournemouth stun Chelsea 1-0 with a late winner at Stamford Bridge.

- -

Dec 14: Chelsea are outplayed by surprise league leaders Leicester City, losing 2-1 for their ninth defeat in 16 games of the league season -- the club's worst start to a top-flight campaign since 1978-79.

Mourinho accuses some of his players of betraying him.

- -

Dec 17: Mourinho is sacked with Chelsea one point above the relegation zone.

