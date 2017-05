LONDON Feb 13 Chelsea 5 Newcastle United 1

Feb 13 Champions Chelsea's most convincing display of the season extended their unbeaten run under Guus Hiddink to 12 games and left Newcastle United in the Premier League relegation zone.

A masked Diego Costa, who broke his nose in training, slotted Chelsea in front after five minutes and the Blues were three ahead with 17 minutes on the clock after Pedro and Willian punished lackadaisical Newcastle defending.

Newcastle staunched the goal flow until the hour mark when Cesc Fabregas's pass sent Pedro away to make it 4-0 before Bertrand Traore added a fifth.

Andros Townsend grabbed a late consolation for Newcastle.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)