Jan 8 Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Oscar has taken to Twitter to deny reports of a training ground row with team mate and Spain international Diego Costa.

British media reported on Thursday that the pair nearly came to blows after exchanging tackles in a training session ahead of Sunday's FA Cup third round tie against Scunthorpe United.

"For those who are talking to me and @diegocosta struggle today in training he's lying, he's one of my best friends and never fight," the 24-year-old Oscar said in a tweet.

Both players endured an indifferent start to the season under former manager Jose Mourinho, but have raised their game under the Portuguese's replacement, Guus Hiddink.

They got a goal apiece in Chelsea's 3-0 dismantling of Crystal Palace on Sunday, in what was the defending champions' sixth Premier League win in 20 games this season.

Chelsea are 14th in the table and 13 points adrift of the Champions League places. Hiddink's men host West Bromwich Albion and Everton in the league next week. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)