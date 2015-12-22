Dec 22 Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas will get through his difficult phase at Stamford Bridge and win back supporters who have been calling for his ouster, the Spaniard's team mate Pedro has said.

Fabregas, along with Eden Hazard and Diego Costa, bore the brunt of the Chelsea fans' displeasure at the departure of manager Jose Mourinho during Saturday's win over Sunderland.

"It was difficult for him (Fabregas) but he can get through this. He is strong mentally and very competitive," Pedro told the Evening Standard.

"Cesc is a top player, a very good character in the team, he is a winner and it's good he plays for us.

"I understand why the fans are so upset. It's normal when the team and coach are in this position."

Many supporters pinned the blame for the Blues' woeful form squarely on the players rather than on the Portuguese manager.

"Jose Mourinho is a very good coach. It is a difficult situation for everyone. It was certainly difficult for the players, but it was an important win," the former Barcelona player added.

"The supporters have been good to us this season. They have always been with us, together. I don't say anything against them, they are part of us."

Captain John Terry had also said Mourinho's sacking was not caused by a team mutiny and denied any players had deliberately performed badly to hasten his departure.

Having defeated Sunderland 3-1 in the league last weekend, Chelsea next play seventh-placed Watford on Saturday, before a trip to Manchester United two days later. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)