Chelsea midfielder Ramires insists the Premier League champions are just one win away from getting their season back on track after seven defeats in their first 12 games have left the Blues three points above the relegation zone.

Jose Mourinho's men have looked a shadow of the side that won the league title by a comfortable eight-point margin last season and have only lost fewer games that the three sides that occupy the relegation places.

Despite his club's struggles, Ramires, along with Brazilian compatriot Willian, has statistically been one of Chelsea's few successes this season, bagging three goals in 15 appearances.

"As far as the mood is concerned, it is fine. We are training and working hard. We are doing the best we can to get out of this situation we have put ourselves in," Ramires told the club's website (www.chelseafc.com).

"I think the team has a good mentality but when you don't have victories you lose some confidence and we need to come back and start winning games again.

"When we have a good victory, where the team plays well and all of us return to our best, then the confidence will come back and our situation will change," added the 28-year-old, who recently extended his contract at the club to 2019..

Chelsea will be hoping to secure a morale-boosting win when they host Norwich City, who are one place above them in the table, when the league resumes after the international break on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)