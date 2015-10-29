LONDON Oct 29 Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Ramires has signed a new contract until 2019, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 28-year-old, who joined from Benfica in 2010, has made 241 appearances for Chelsea, winning the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup.

"In the past five years the club has lifted every major trophy. I hope to be an important part of many more successes in the next four years," he said on the club website (www.chelseafc.com).

Chelsea, who have suffered a poor start to the season and are 15th in the Premier League, face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

