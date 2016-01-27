Jan 27 Brazilian midfielder Ramires has joined Chinese club Jiangsu Suning from Premier League champions Chelsea, becoming the latest high-profile player to make the switch to the cash-rich Super League.

Chelsea did not disclose the fee for the 28-year-old in an announcement on the club website (www.chelseafc.com) on Wednesday.

The BBC reported, however, that the Chinese side had agreed to pay about 25 million pounds ($35.8 million) for the midfielder, who has made just seven Premier League starts this season.

Ramires joined Chelsea in 2010 from Benfica and scored 34 goals in 251 appearances for the Blues, including his memorable chipped finish over Victor Valdes in the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona in 2012.

Jiangsu are managed by former Chelsea defender Dan Petrescu and Ramires is the latest established European player to move to China.

AS Roma striker Gervinho completed a move to Hebei China Fortune FC on Tuesday.

Other Premier League names to make the switch include former West Ham United, Newcastle United and Chelsea striker Demba Ba, former Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan and former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Paulinho.

($1 = 0.6983 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Alan Baldwin)