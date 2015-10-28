Chelsea striker Loic Remy has asked for patience with under-pressure manager Jose Mourinho as speculation over the Portuguese's future at Stamford Bridge continues after yet another defeat.

The Premier League champions have endured a dismal season so far, losing eight of the 16 games they have played in all competitions, and were knocked out of the League Cup, that they also won last season, in a penalty shootout against Stoke City on Tuesday night.

The speculation surrounding Mourinho's future has escalated with each fresh setback and, despite the club issuing a public backing of the manager a few weeks ago, rumours that the hierarchy's patience is running out have refused to die down.

"It's important for him (Mourinho) to stay and we don't want to give up," Remy, who scored a late equaliser that allowed Chelsea to take the League Cup tie into extra time, was quoted as saying by the Evening Standard.

"We were champions together only last season and he is a really great manager. Of course I don't want him to leave. I think all the players don't want that.

"We can still be in the top four of the (Premier) League if we win games. You could see against Stoke we played well, we created situations but we just didn't score.

"The spirit is good and we are not affected by the situation. We will just keep training well.

"I'm sure the opportunity to win games will be here sooner rather than later, but obviously it is better for us if it is sooner."

Chelsea, who currently sit 15th in the Premier League table with 11 points from 10 games, host Liverpool on Saturday.

