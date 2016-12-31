Cricket - England expect to end drought in Champions Trophy
LONDON England have never won a global 50-over tournament but they will not get a better chance to end their long wait than in this year's Champions Trophy on home soil.
Chelsea equalled Arsenal's Premier League record of 13 consecutive wins in the same season on Saturday, goals from Gary Cahill, Diego Costa and two from Willian bringing the leaders a 4-2 win over Stoke City.
Stoke goalkeeper Lee Grant had made a series of fine saves from a rampant home side before Cesc Fabregas's pinpoint flighted corner found Cahill's head at the near post and the captain nodded home.
But barely a minute into the second half Bruno Martins Indi poked in an equaliser after Peter Crouch headed down a free kick by Charlie Adam.
Willian restored the lead twice in a frantic seven minutes either side of a 64th-minute strike from Crouch before top scorer Costa capped new year celebrations for Antonio Conte's side with Chelsea's fourth goal.
PARIS Johanna Konta suffered a painful personal Brexit at the French Open on Tuesday, sliding out 1-6 7-6(2) 6-4 at the hands of Hsieh Su-Wei in the opening round of the claycourt grand slam.