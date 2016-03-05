LONDON Chelsea 1 Stoke City 1

Mame Diouf secured a late point for Stoke City at Chelsea on Saturday, heading home an 85th-minute goal after goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois could only punch at Xherdan Shaqiri's dangerous cross.

The champions had gone ahead in the 39th minute through Burkino Faso striker Bertrand Traore, leading the line in place of the injured Diego Costa, who turned and sent a pinpoint shot into the corner of Jack Butland's net.

Chelsea's Brazilian duo Willian and Oscar both had good chances saved by Butland and Courtois had to dive full length to tip a Shaqiri shot round the post in the 58th minute.

The result kept Chelsea in 10th place, three points and three places behind Stoke, and maintained interim manager Guus Hiddink's unbeaten record in domestic competitions since he took over from Jose Mourinho in December.

