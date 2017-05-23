Britain Football Soccer - Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League - Stamford Bridge - 21/5/17Chelsea's John Terry gestures as he gives a speech on the pitch after winning the Premier League Reuters / Eddie Keogh/ Livepic

The English Football Association has asked betting companies to provide information on wagers placed on John Terry's stage-managed substitution during Chelsea's 5-1 win over Sunderland last weekend.

Terry, who will leave champions Chelsea at the end of the season, was given a guard of honour as he left the pitch in the 26th minute of his final Premier League game at Stamford Bridge.

He later confirmed that the send-off in the minute that matched his shirt number was orchestrated following talks with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.

The governing body confirmed on Tuesday it had contacted bookmakers in relation to the incident.

