Factbox on Chelsea captain John Terry who said on Sunday he will leave the Premier League champions when his contract expires at the end of the season.

* Born on December 7, 1980 in London, aged 35.

CHELSEA CAREER

* Joined Chelsea aged 14 as a trainee and spent seven weeks on loan at Nottingham Forest in 2000 before returning to Stamford Bridge. Was an unused substitute in Chelsea's FA Cup final triumph.

* Terry was the last player to emerge from Chelsea's academy system and establish himself as a regular first team starter.

* Made his debut as a late substitute in a League Cup tie against Aston Villa in October 1998.

* Chelsea's most successful captain since they were founded in 1905, having led the club to Premier League titles in 2005, 2006, 2010 and 2015, FA Cup success in 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012 and three League Cup trophies in 2005, 2007 and 2015.

* Chelsea also won the Europa League in 2013 after failing to make the later stages of that season's Champions League, although he missed the final against Benfica through injury.

* Missed a chance to win the 2008 Champions League final against Manchester United in Moscow when his penalty in the shootout struck the post after he slipped on the wet pitch.

* Chelsea win the Champions League for the first time in 2012, but Terry missed the final against Bayern Munich through suspension. However, he gained a form of instant notoriety by stripping off his track suit and posing in photographs with his winning team mates in his club shirt.

INTERNATIONAL CAREER

* Played 78 times for England, scoring six goals, after making his debut in 2003.

* Played at Euro 2004 and the 2006 World Cup, after which he was named England skipper by former manager Steve McClaren.

* Is re-appointed captain in August 2008 after Fabio Capello took charge of England.

* Sacked by Capello as skipper in February 2010 after intense media speculation following allegations about his private life.

* Continued to play for England and was part of the team heavily criticised for disappointing performances at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa when they were eliminated by Germany in the second round.

* Reinstated as England captain in March 2011 but stripped of the role for a second time 11 months later after he was accused of racially abusing Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand.

* Terry is later cleared in a court of law but the Football Association's decision to strip him of the armband before his case was heard prompted the resignation of manager Capello.

* Despite being acquitted in the law courts, the FA chose to bring a case against Terry who was subsequently banned for four matches. Never played for England again, despite being widely regarded as the best centre-half in the Premier League.

* Despite his advancing years, Terry was a stalwart in Chelsea's defence, although lost his place in the team for a period when Rafa Benitez took over from Roberto Di Matteo in the 2012-13 campaign.

* Chelsea won the Premier League in 2014/15 when Terry played in every minute of every league match and scored in a 2-0 win over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup final.

(Compiled by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)