Britain Soccer Football - Sunderland v Chelsea - Barclays Premier League - Stadium of Light - 7/5/16. Chelsea's John Terry looks dejected after being sent off. Action Images via Reuters / Ed Sykes. Livepic

LONDON Captain John Terry may have played his final game for Chelsea after receiving his second red card of the season in Saturday's 3-2 Premier League defeat at Sunderland.

The 35-year-old centre half, who has made more than 700 appearances in all competitions for the Stamford Bridge club, is out of contract at the end of the season and there is no sign that Chelsea are about to offer him a new deal.

Asked if the match against Sunderland might turn out to be Terry's swansong appearance, manager Guus Hiddink told reporters: "I don't know".

Two red cards in the same season normally activates a ban of two games but Terry's fate would be determined by the contents of the referee's match report, said an FA spokesman.

"Of course we don't know what his future is at the moment. It's sad that he won't be participating in our last game," added Hiddink in reference to the match against champions Leicester City on May 15.

Chelsea, who are ninth in the table, also meet eighth-placed Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday.

