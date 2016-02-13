LONDON Feb 13 Chelsea captain John Terry is a major doubt for their Champions League last 16 first leg against Paris St Germain on Tuesday after going off injured in his side's 5-1 thrashing of Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

"We have just two days to recover and it is something to think about in the future because two days of recovery is not enough," manager Guus Hiddink said of Terry.

The experienced defender appeared to land awkwardly when challenging in the air and was replaced by Baba Rahman.

Chelsea's chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season rest almost solely on them winning the competition as they are 12th in the Premier League, 14 points behind fourth-placed Manchester City.

They play French champions PSG away on Tuesday with the second leg at Stamford Bridge on March 9. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)