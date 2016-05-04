LONDON Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have been charged with failing to control their players and officials after Monday's highly-charged London derby boiled over at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea hit back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2, denying Spurs a first win in the away fixture for 26 years and handing the Premier League title to Leicester City in the process.

In a statement on its website the Football Association said the charges related to three separate melees, in the 45th and 87th minutes and after the final whistle.

Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele was also charged for an alleged act of violent conduct after television replays appeared to show him trying to gouge Chelsea striker Diego Costa's eye.

Dembele, if found guilty retrospectively, could face a ban that would spill over into next season.

"Further, it is alleged the player's behaviour constituted violent conduct in circumstances where the standard punishment of three matches that would otherwise apply is clearly insufficient," a statement said.

The Belgium international has until Thursday to respond to the individual charge while the clubs have until next Monday.

Spurs had needed to beat Chelsea to extend the title race to the penultimate weekend of the season and were leading with goals from Harry Kane and Son Heung-min at halftime.

However, Gary Cahill and Eden Hazard replied after the break and Tottenham lost their cool, ending with nine players booked -- a Premier League record.

At the final whistle players and officials from both sides were involved in unsavoury scenes in the tunnel.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)