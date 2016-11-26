* Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-1 to stay top of the Premier League

* The leaders came from behind to win

* Victor Moses scored the winner for Chelsea in the 51st minute

* Pedro scored curler to equalise just before halftime

* Christian Eriksen put Spurs ahead in the 11th minute

* Chelsea visit Manchester City next while Spurs host Swansea

CHELSEA 2 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 1

LONDON, Nov 26 Chelsea retained top spot in the Premier League after goals from Pedro and Victor Moses earned them a comeback 2-1 win over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Chelsea looked disjointed for most of the first half and in the 11th minute, Tottenham's Christian Eriksen whipped the ball home from just outside the area after a defence-splitting run from Dele Alli.

Just before halftime, Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic slipped the ball to Pedro, who executed a neat turn and curled a magnficent shot past Hugo Lloris.

After that, Chelsea looked rejuvenated and Tottenham, knocked out of the Champions League in midweek, were beaten by a 51st minute goal from Moses, whose bullet shot rebounded off Lloris and Jan Vertonghen on its way in to give Chelsea a seventh straight win. (Reporting by Clare Lovell; Editing by Ian Chadband)